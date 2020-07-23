Kern County Public Health reports 1,135 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 12,333 cases and 115 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,084 people have recovered from the virus, 6,966 are isolated at home and 158 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 96,395 tests have come back negative and 2,739 are pending.

There are 7,683 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 2,177 cases while there are 1,097 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,366 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.