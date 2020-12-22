Kern County Public Health reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases this morning and one death.

These bring the county’s total to 60,260 resident cases and 482 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,655 people have recovered from the virus and 13,010 are presumed recovered. An additional 26,876 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 329 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 260,023 tests have come back negative and 938 are pending.

There are 37,084 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 10,752 cases while there are 5,155 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 7,249 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.