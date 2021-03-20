Kern County Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 73 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 73 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 105,441 cases and 1,043 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,732 people have recovered from the virus and 62,565 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,028 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 103 are in a hospital.

The department said 344,886 tests have come back negative and 471 are pending.

There have been 63,601 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,228 cases and there are 12,706 cases in children. There have been 9,837 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.