Kern County Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 617 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 617 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 22,636 cases and 171 deaths. The department is reporting that 7,122 people have recovered from the virus, 15,088 are isolated at home and 245 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 113,214 tests have come back negative and 666 are pending.

There are 14,248 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,930 cases while there are 1,899 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,521 children who have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 cases could be underreported due to a technical issue with the California Department of Public Health’s data system, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.