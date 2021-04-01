Kern County Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 49 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 49 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,288 cases and 1,264 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,046 people have recovered from the virus and 64,315 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,627 people are isolating at home.

The department said 354,567 tests have come back negative and 464 are pending.

There have been 64,094 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,388 cases and there are 12,830 cases in children. There have been 9,903 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.