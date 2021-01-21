Kern County Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 474 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 474 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 87,714 resident cases and 583 deaths. The department is reporting that 28,422 people have recovered from the virus and 18,485 are presumed recovered. An additional 39,862 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 418 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 298,661 tests have come back negative and 967 are pending.

There are 53,332 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 15,790 cases while there are 7,976 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 10,558 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.