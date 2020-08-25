Kern County Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 286 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 286 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 28,530 cases and 251 deaths. The department is reporting that 10,226 people have recovered from the virus and 1,290 are presumed recovered. An additional 16,532 are isolated at home and 221 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 134,060 tests have come back negative and 891 are pending.

There are 17,776 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,046 cases while there are 2,384 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,281 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.