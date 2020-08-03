Kern County Public Health reports 106 new COVID-19 cases; no news briefing today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 106 new cases this morning. There were no new COVID-19 deaths. Kern Public Health will not be holding a news briefing today.

These bring the county’s total to 20,661 cases and 144 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,752 people have recovered from the virus, 14,495 are isolated at home and 260 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 109,069 tests have come back negative and 625 are pending.

There are 13,086 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,586 cases while there are 1,725 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,254 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.