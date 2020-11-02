Kern County Public Health reports 106 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 34,563 resident cases and 424 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,438 people have recovered from the virus and 7,390 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,309 are isolated at home and there are only two people currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 188,506 tests have come back negative and just nine are pending.

There are 21,402 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,213 cases while there are 2,959 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,983 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.