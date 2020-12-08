Kern County Public Health reports 1,055 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,055 new COVID-19 cases and one new death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 46,397 resident cases and 457 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,825 people have recovered from the virus and 12,943 are presumed recovered. An additional 14,036 people are isolating at home.

KCPH said 234,313 tests have come back negative and 760 are pending.

There are 28,522 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 8,291 cases while there are 3,968 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,603 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.