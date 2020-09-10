Kern County Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 69 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 69 cases this morning. Kern’s coronavirus death toll has now surpassed 300.

These bring the county’s total to 30,450 cases and 307 deaths. The department is reporting that 13,894 people have recovered from the virus and 3,152 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,928 are isolated at home and 159 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 146,714 tests have come back negative and 899 are pending.

There are 18,922 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,412 cases while there are 2,582 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,490 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.