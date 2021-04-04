Kern County Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 21 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 21 cases today, and 10 new COVID-19 deaths.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,460 cases and 1,286 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,128 people have recovered from the virus. The state is reporting that 57 are in a hospital and 18 are in the ICU.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.