Kern County Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 159 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 159 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,353 cases and 381 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,301 people have recovered from the virus and 4,811 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,774 are isolated at home and 76 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 163,451 tests have come back negative and 238 are pending.

There are 20,104 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,787 cases while there are 2,758 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,688 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.