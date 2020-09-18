Kern County Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 113 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 113 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,271 cases and 350 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,168 people have recovered from the virus and 3,070 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,536 are isolated at home and 137 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 153,481 tests have come back negative and 770 are pending.

There are 19,425 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,573 cases while there are 2,658 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,567 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.