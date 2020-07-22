Kern County Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,120 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,120 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 11,198 cases and 115 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,985 people have recovered from the virus, 5,930 are isolated at home and 158 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 94,777 tests have come back negative and 2,696 are pending.

There are 6,950 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,984 cases while there are 1,028 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,226 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 46 percent. Hispanics represent 43 percent of local cases, with another 40 percent listed as “unknown”, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.