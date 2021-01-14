Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 908 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 908 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 82,398 resident cases and 551 deaths. The department is reporting that 23,333 people have recovered from the virus and 14,768 are presumed recovered. An additional 43,354 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 392 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 289,410 tests have come back negative and 1,229 are pending.

There are 50,334 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 14,720 cases while there are 7,436 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,854 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.