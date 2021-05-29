Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 90 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 90 new cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,089 cases and 1,389 deaths. The department says 39,515 residents have recovered and 67,927 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,246 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 32 are in a hospital and 5 are in the ICU.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 37 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.