Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 88 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 deaths and 88 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,966 resident cases and 395 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,686 people have recovered from the virus and 5,137 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,711 are isolated at home and 37 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 169,868 tests have come back negative and 246 are pending.

There are 20,464 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,902 cases while there are 2,823 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,771 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.