Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 70 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 70 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 34,378 resident cases and 424 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,414 people have recovered from the virus and 7,385 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,130 are isolated at home and there is only one person currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 186,677 tests have come back negative and just nine are pending.

There are 21,296 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,174 cases while there are 2,943 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,959 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.