Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 665 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 665 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 98,187 resident cases and 660 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,999 people have recovered from the virus and 42,568 are presumed recovered. An additional 21,812 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 272 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 318,359 tests have come back negative and 528 are pending.

There have been 59,432 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 17,802 cases while there are 9,147 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,740 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.