Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 66 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 66 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,926 cases and 333 deaths. The department is reporting that 14,600 people have recovered from the virus and 3,127 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,711 are isolated at home and 145 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 150,588 tests have come back negative and 880 are pending.

There are 19,197 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,515 cases while there are 2,626 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,543 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.