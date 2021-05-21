Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 60 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 60 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,566 cases and 1,380 deaths. The department says 39,279 residents have recovered and 67,566 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,321 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 33 are in a hospital.

The department said 390,947 tests have come back negative and 251 are pending.

There have been 66,054 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,925 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,359 in those under 18 and 10,138 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 32 cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 12 years old and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.