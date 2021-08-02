Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 594 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 594 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 113,810 cases and 1,426 deaths. The department says 41,242 residents have recovered and 68,652 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,452 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 105 are in a hospital.

The department said 424,095 tests have come back negative and 278 are pending.

There have been 68,730 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,538 in those 50 to 64 years old, 14,139 in those under 18 and 10,360 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 70 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 39 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 variant from South Africa and three cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

Kern County also has eight cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant, a variant of interest according to the CDC.

KCPH has returned to reporting COVID-19 cases Monday through Friday.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.