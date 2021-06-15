Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 56 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 56 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,673 cases and 1,401 deaths. The department says 39,951 residents have recovered and 68,316 are presumed recovered. An additional 987 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 24 are in a hospital.

The department said 402,142 tests have come back negative and 154 are pending.

There have been 66,730 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,064 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,582 in those under 18 and 10,204 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 49 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa and one case of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.