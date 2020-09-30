Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 55 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 55 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,138 cases and 370 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,145 people have recovered from the virus and 4,750 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,793 are isolated at home and 70 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 161,617 tests have come back negative and 400 are pending.

There are 19,973 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,748 cases while there are 2,738 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,663 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.