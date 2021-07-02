Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 51 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 51 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 111,111 cases and 1,408 deaths. The department says 40,599 residents have recovered and 68,249 are presumed recovered. An additional 832 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 23 are in a hospital.

The department said 409,163 tests have come back negative and 130 are pending.

There have been 66,997 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,137 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,657 in those under 18 and 10,226 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 55 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, three cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa and one case of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India.

KCPH is now reporting COVID-19 cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily due to a decrease in local cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.