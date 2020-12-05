Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 467 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 467 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 44,327 resident cases and 456 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,723 people have recovered from the virus and 12,915 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,107 people are isolated at home and 126 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 228,478 tests have come back negative and 67 are pending.

There are 27,297 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,938 cases while there are 3,806 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,274 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.