Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 269 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 269 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 39,990 resident cases and 448 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,290 people have recovered from the virus and 11,515 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,658 people are isolated at home and 79 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 215,555 tests have come back negative and 197 are pending.

There are 24,659 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,146 cases while there are 3,424 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,752 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.