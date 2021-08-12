Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 256 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 256 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 116,731 cases and 1,434 deaths. The department says 41,730 residents have recovered and 71,358 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,158 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 183 are in a hospital.

The department said 430,726 tests have come back negative and 383 are pending.

There have been 70,469 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,981 in those 50 to 64 years old, 14,661 in those under 18 and 10,566 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 80 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, 70 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa and three cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

Kern County also has nine cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant. Both are considered variants of interest, according to the CDC.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.