Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 255 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 255 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 112,318 cases and 1,417 deaths. The department says 40,943 residents have recovered and 68,504 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,423 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 61 are in a hospital.

The department said 418,581 tests have come back negative and 232 are pending.

There have been 67,784 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,331 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,887 in those under 18 and 10,273 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 55 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, six cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 variant from South Africa and one case of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

KCPH is now reporting COVID-19 cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily due to a decrease in local cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.