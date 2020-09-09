Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 169 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 169 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,381 cases and 297 deaths. The department is reporting that 13,639 people have recovered from the virus and 3,155 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,119 are isolated at home and 161 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 145,989 tests have come back negative and 895 are pending.

There are 18,885 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,398 cases while there are 2,570 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,484 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.