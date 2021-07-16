Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 116 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 116 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 111,687 cases and 1,414 deaths. The department says 40,840 residents have recovered and 68,307 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,091 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 34 are in a hospital.

The department said 414,986 tests have come back negative and 184 are pending.

There have been 67,379 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,240 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,765 in those under 18 and 10,257 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 55 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, six cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa and the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

KCPH is now reporting COVID-19 cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily due to a decrease in local cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.