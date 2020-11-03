Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 113 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 113 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 34,676 resident cases and 425 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,474 people have recovered from the virus and 7,436 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,319 are isolated at home and there are 22 people currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 189,207 tests have come back negative and 23 are pending.

There are 21,472 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,235 cases while there are 2,966 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,997 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.