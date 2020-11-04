Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 103 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 103 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 34,779 resident cases and 426 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,508 people have recovered from the virus and 7,520 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,287 are isolated at home and there are 38 people currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 189,798 tests have come back negative and 37 are pending.

There are 21,525 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,255 cases while there are 2,978 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,015 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.