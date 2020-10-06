Kern County Public Health reports 1 death, 87 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 87 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,609 resident cases and 387 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,463 people have recovered from the virus and 5,003 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,710 are isolated at home and 47 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 165,730 tests have come back negative and 220 are pending.

There are 20,261 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,839 cases while there are 2,785 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,718 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.