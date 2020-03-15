Kern County Public Health releases statement regarding COVID-19 testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In response to questions regarding local testing for COVID-19, Public Health officials say anyone with severe illness and symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing should talk to their doctor for a determination.

If it’s decided testing is appropriate, WestPact, Quest, ARUP and LabCorp are able to accept specimens for coronavirus tests for Kern residents, said spokeswoman Michelle Corson. Public Health can also send local specimens to the state Department of Public Health for testing.

“It is important to note that these labs will only accept specimens collected by doctors and are not collecting specimens from walk-in community members,” Corson said.

More updates will be provided as COVID-19 testing continues to evolve, she said.