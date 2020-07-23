Kern County Public Health providing update on local COVID-19 response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. this morning on the local COVID-19 response.

The briefing comes after Kern County was placed on the state’s county monitoring list this week after recently failing to meet state criteria. Businesses including fitness centers, hair salons, barbershops, personal care services will be required to close indoor operations on Friday.

Businesses that are able to operate outside or by pickup will still be allowed to do so, according to the state.