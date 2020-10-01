Coronavirus
Kern County Public Health now providing demographic information on COVID-19 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services is now providing demographic information on COVID-19 deaths in the county. The COVID-19 death demographics feature was added to the coronavirus dashboard on their website. The department provides information on age, race, sex and whether each person had an underlying medical condition.

According to the demographics, people who are 65 and older make up the most COVID-19 deaths in the county with 247 deaths. Hispanics make up the most COVID-19 deaths in the county with 226 deaths, or 60.9%. More males have died from COVID-19 in the county with 219 deaths, making up 59%. The most common underlying health condition was hypertension at 132 of the total cases.

To see the full data set, visit the KCPH dashboard.

