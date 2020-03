BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 51.

According to the KCPH website, there have been a total of 1,950 tests conducted, 964 of which are negative and 935 are pending.

The CDC says anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and has developed a fever and symptoms should call their healthcare provider for medical advice.