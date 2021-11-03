Kern County Public Health issues statement in favor of vaccines for children 5-11

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Kern Public Health issued a statement agreeing with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

“This is a hopeful time for many local families who have been anxiously waiting to get their children vaccinated,” says Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health. “Vaccination remains the quickest and safest way to protect ourselves and our families from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Related Content Kern parents and teachers gather against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases in children can lead to hospitalization, death, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and long-term complications, such as “long COVID,” in which symptoms can linger for months.

Kern County has seen 138 hospitalizations in people under 18 years old and 107 hospitalizations in children ages 5 to 17, according to Kern Public Health.

Kern Public Health encourages families to talk to their pediatricians about getting their children vaccinated.

Public Health will begin administering pediatric vaccinations starting Thursday at the Kern County Fairgrounds vaccination clinic. Walk-ups are welcome or schedule an appointment at https://MyTurn.ca.gov. Free flu shots will also be available.