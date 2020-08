BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. this morning on the local COVID-19 response.

The briefing comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a new four-tier, color-coded system for determining when businesses can reopen in counties on the state’s monitoring list. Kern County will address this new system and how it will impact the county during today’s briefing.