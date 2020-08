BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 320 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 25,509 cases and 187 deaths. The department is reporting that 7,867 people have recovered from the virus, 17,196 are isolated at home and 250 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 123,456 tests have come back negative and 684 are pending.