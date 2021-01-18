Kern County Public Health has received 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine batch linked to severe allergic reactions in San Diego

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): Clinica Sierra Vista said it received 1,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine batch and is pausing all vaccinations until further notice.

Effective Tuesday, CSV will be postponing vaccinations in both Kern and Fresno counties until further supplies are obtained. The provider said patients who received doses of the vaccine today did not receive a vaccine from the lot under investigation.

All patients who have set up an appointment will be rescheduled and individuals will be prioritized when the vaccine is made available, Clinica Sierra Vista said.

Related Content State pauses use of COVID-19 vaccine batch after allergic reactions in San Diego

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health has confirmed it received 3,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a batch that may have caused severe allergic reactions in a handful of people at a San Diego vaccination site.

The department said 300 doses of lot 041L20A were shipped to the Brimhall Primary Care Clinic at 8326 Brimhall Rd. and 200 doses were shipped to the Express Pharmacy at 3800 Calloway Dr. The rest of the doses have not been distributed yet to local providers.

“Public Health is not aware of any local adverse reactions,” the department said.

The state has urged healthcare providers to stop using the batch of the Moderna vaccine for the time being. More than 330,000 doses from the Moderna lot were distributed to 287 providers across California.

Dr. Hitesh Shah with Southwest Pediatrics said the provider received 100 doses of the vaccine. As a precaution, Dr. Shah said a vaccination clinic that was planned this weekend for patients 65 years old and older has been canceled.

Shah said Southwest Pediatrics is not disposing of the vaccines, as the provider has been told to hold onto them until an investigation can be completed into whether the allergic reactions were caused by the vaccine itself or some issue with the distribution site.