Kern County Public Health data shows Hispanics, people over 65 as groups most affected by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health lists individuals 65 and up and Hispanics as most disproportionately affected groups by COVID-19 according to data released today.

There have been no deaths in children under the age of 18, but individuals aged 65 and older continue to be the most disproportionally affected age group. People in the 65 and older age group only make up 11.6% of Kern’s population but account for 67.5% of all COVID-19 deaths according to Kern County Public Health.

Hispanics are the most disproportionately affected race with 59.1% of COVID-19 deaths according to Kern County Public Health. The state’s population projection for 2020 lists Hispanics at only 52.6% of the population.

African Americans make up 6.0% of the population and have 4.9% of the deaths, a decrease from 5.9%. Whites are less affected having 34% of the population but only 29.2% of deaths.

Males continue to be more affected as they represent 50.8% of the population but account for 59.5% of COVID-19 deaths.

The majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities, or underlying factors according to Kern County Public Health, with hypertension and diabetes being the two most common risks. Only 29 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department offered their “deepest sympathies to all of those who have lost family, friends and loves ones due to this disease.”

This data is a reminder of the significant impact that COVID-19 has had on our community. To view the updated COVID-19 dashboard, visit the COVID-19 webpage here.