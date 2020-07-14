Kern County Public Health confirms 158 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 158 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 6,769 cases and 98 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,302 people have recovered from the virus, 2,227 are isolated at home and 142 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 80,151 tests have come back negative and 806 are pending.

There are 4,041 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,298 cases while there are 687 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 733 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics represent nearly 60 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.