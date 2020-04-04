Kern County Public Health confirm 210 total COVID-19 cases in county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department released a data confirming 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning.

According to the data, the new cases bring the county’s total to 210. This data shows 106 are people 18 to 49 years old, 61 are 50 to 64 years old, 35 of them are 65 and older and three represent children 17 and younger.

Public health officials did not provide an age data for five cases in people who were visiting Kern County.

The majority of cases were diagnosed in the area referred to as Bakersfield West with 92 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Bakersfield East area has 64 cases, the Valley area has 37 cases, the Mountain area has 7 cases and the Desert has 5 cases.

There have been 4,720 total tests conducted on Kern County residents, 2,632 have come back negative while 1,878 are pending, according to the Public Health department.