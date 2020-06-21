Kern County Public Health: 97 new COVID-19 cases, 3,900 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the county total to 3,900.

As of today, a total of 2,657 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 2,235 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 811 cases. There are 431 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 413 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 44,288 tests that have come back negative while 675 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52.9 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47.1 percent.

More than 67 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 13.3 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.