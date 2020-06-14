Kern County Public Health: 86 new COVID-19 cases, 3,391 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the county total to 3,391.

As of today, a total of 2,167 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 1,850 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 692 cases. There are 385 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 354 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 35,719 tests that have come back negative while 776 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

More than 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 13.8 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.