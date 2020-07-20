Kern County Public Health: 787 new COVID-19 cases, 9,244 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 787 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 9,244 cases and 105 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,759 people have recovered from the virus, 4,190 are isolated at home and 180 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 90,746 tests have come back negative and 2,072 are pending.

There are 5,661 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,660 cases while there are 898 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,015 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 46 percent. Hispanics represent nearly half of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.