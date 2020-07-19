Kern County Public Health: 719 new COVID-19 cases, 8,457 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 719 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the county total to 8,457.

As of today, a total of 4,736 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 5,159 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 1,548 cases. There are 824 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 916 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 86,662 tests that have come back negative while 2,064 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53.6 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 46.4 percent.

More than 51 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.